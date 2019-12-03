Log in
Black Creek Group Breaks Ground on 569,000 Square Foot Development

12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment manager and development firm with a more than 25-year history, today announced that it has commenced construction on Carter Logistics Center, a three building industrial development in the South Fort Worth submarket of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The development will add 569,000 square feet to the firm’s current Dallas/Fort Worth holdings which as of September 30, 2019 totaled approximately 6 million square feet.

“With Black Creek being an active industrial developer across the U.S., we are continually looking for excellent opportunities for our investors,” said Mace McClatchy, Black Creek Group’s senior managing director for the South Central Region. “With the South Fort Worth submarket boasting strong industrial fundamentals and solid demand for modern, Class A space we believe Carter Logistics Center is well‐positioned for success and we continue to look for developments like this to increase our presence in such a solid market.”

Carter Logistics Center is strategically located with easy access to both Interstate 35W and 20 and will have customizable interior build outs available that will feature 32-foot clear heights and 180-foot plus truck courts. The three, Class A distribution warehouses will range in size from 88,000 to 250,000 square feet and will be divisible down to 30,000 square feet to accommodate multiple tenants.

Construction on the three buildings is scheduled for completion in Q3 2020. For more information regarding leasing please contact J. Scott Moore with CBRE at j.scott.moore@cbre.com or 817-569-6142.

About Black Creek Group

Black Creek Group is an experienced real estate investment management and development firm that has bought or built over $20 billion of investments throughout its more than 25-year history. The firm manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including office, industrial, retail and multifamily – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Black Creek Group has nine offices across North America with more than 300 professionals. More information is available at blackcreekgroup.com.

Contact: Briana Ochiltree
briana.ochiltree@blackcreekgroup.com 
Black Creek Group
720-728-3109

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96226aef-10bd-4b43-864d-b00ed2acc295

Black Creek Group has commenced construction on Carter Logistics Center, a three building industrial development in the South Fort Worth submarket of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

