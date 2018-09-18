Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Creek Group to Double Northern California Footprint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment manager with a history of $18.2 billion in development and acquisitions, today released details on eight industrial developments in the Greater Bay Area. Totaling approximately 3 million square feet, the projects are a combination of logistics, distribution and light industrial and include 618,000 square feet of completed buildings, 1.3 million square feet currently under construction and 1.1 million square feet that is entitled and scheduled to commence in Q1 2019. These eight projects will nearly double the company’s Northern California holdings, which as of June 30, 2018 totals approximately 3.3 million square feet.  

“We have a lot experience in this thriving market, which is one of the top five industrial markets in the US and has an annual growth rate of over 4 percent over the past three years, nearly double that of the US’s GDP growth rate,” said J.R. Wetzel, managing director for the Western Region of Black Creek Group. “As a proven investor and developer in the market, we have a clear understanding of what works and where tenants want to be. It is with this understanding that our development program allows us to address the ever-growing need for Class A, infill space, especially in a land constrained area such as the Greater Bay Area, which contains a large amount of older, functionally obsolete product.”

Black Creek Group detailed the following projects:

  • Alvarado Commerce Center, San Leandro, Calif. (approximately 155,000 square feet): “In the heart of the East Bay market and close to a variety of major distribution channels such as the Oakland Airport, Port and Bay Bridge, this development offers tenants the ability to get products out quickly and efficiently,” said Gregg Boehm, senior vice president of acquisitions and development for Black Creek Group. Expected completion Q4 2019.
     
  • Hayward Logistics Center, Hayward, Calif. (approximately 507,000 square feet): “At half a million square feet, this development will be one of the largest buildings in a market that is traditionally known as the distribution market of the East Bay/880 Corridor area,” said Boehm. “The state-of-the-art facility will offer attractive features to tenants that are looking to expand or consolidate its current operations into one facility.” Expected completion Q3 2019.
     
  • Richmond Logistics Center, Richmond, Calif. (approximately 188,000 square feet): “This development offers an outstanding location, with easy access to the Bay Bridge and San Francisco as well as to Marin County and Napa Valley,” said Boehm. “With the ability to easily reach multiple locations, Richmond is an area that continues to emerge as a growth market and one that we will watch given the value we have already seen from the expanding development activity in the area.” Expected completion Q2 2019.
     
  • Silicon Valley Industrial Center, San Jose, Calif. (approximately 156,000 square feet.): “With excellent access to the 101 Freeway, the development has great flexibility to accommodate a variety of tenants, as it could easily be leased to a single tenant or divided into three units to serve the ever-expanding Silicon Valley market,” said Boehm. Completed Q3 2018.
     
  • Tracy Distribution Centers III-VI, Tracy, Calif. (four buildings ranging from approximately 383,000 to 611,000 square feet): “With a lack of new product in the Greater Bay Area and vacancy at all-time lows, there is an increased demand for new industrial space and we are excited to add more than 2 million square feet of big box product to the area,” said Boehm.  “Sitting along the I-5 Corridor, which runs from the Canadian to Mexican border, the developments will offer attractive options for companies that are serving not just the Bay area, but the entire West Coast.” Tracy Distribution Center III completed Q3 2018, Tracy Distribution Center IV expected completion Q2 2019, and both Tracy Distribution Center V and VI expected completion Q1 2020.

About Black Creek Group: Black Creek Group is an experienced real estate investment management and development firm that has bought or built approximately $18 billion of investments over its 25-year history.  The company manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including office, industrial, retail and multifamily.  The company has nine offices across North America with more than 300 professionals.  Black Creek Group offers a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels.  More information is available at www.blackcreekgroup.com.

Contact: Greg Joslyn
greg.joslyn@lowecom.com          
The Lowe Group
414.376.7275

blackcreek_logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pROCHE : Funerals
AQ
06:49pNATIONAL GRID : Power out for 367 National Grid customers
AQ
06:49pAARP FOUNDATION : Establishes Relief Fund to Support Victims of Hurricane Florence
PR
06:49pIT GLUE : Unveils Several New Features at GlueCon 2018, including Office 365 and RMM Integrations
BU
06:48pFINECOBANK : PR - New organisational structure
PU
06:48pBANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NA : Names Helen Johnson Senior Vice President, Loan Administration Manager
PU
06:48pAssocia Colorado Association Services to Manage Larimer Place in Downtown Denver
GL
06:48pLUMEDX Rolls Out Comprehensive Cardiovascular Information System at Major Academic Medical Center
BU
06:47pSOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47pAT&T : donates $5K to bring underserved students to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.