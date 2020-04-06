Log in
Black Edged: Evidence Suggests Taking Vitamin D Could Reduce Risk to Flu and COVID-19 Infection and Death

04/06/2020 | 06:23pm EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social distancing is your No. 1 defense against the flu and the more deadly, COVID-19.

A recent study, however, suggests that taking a Vitamin D supplement could reduce the risk to the flu and COVID-19 infection and death.

“Let me emphasize that health experts around the world are urging people to self-isolate and keep their distance from people, including family members,” said Ernesto Sigmon, CEO of the Houston-based Black Edged health and wellness company, which recently released its first product, a vitamin D supplement.  

But taking a vitamin D supplement is essential to everyone’s overall health, and a 2020 study offers evidence that vitamin D could help people avoid the dangerous contagion that is threatening millions around the world.

“We’ve long touted the benefit of Vitamin D as an effective combatant to the common cold and respiratory tract infections,” Sigmon said. “It’s reassuring to see various quarters of the medical, science, and research communities also highlighting these same benefits — especially when we are in an unprecedented global pandemic.”

With 5,000 IU of pure D3 combined with co-factor nutrients Zinc, Calcium, and Magnesium, Black Edged “D” stands apart from the majority of vitamin D supplements in the market.

“Most people should be taking vitamin D every day,” Sigmon said, adding that 75 percent of all Americans are vitamin D deficient, and that number spikes to 90 percent for people of color. “People who are vitamin D deficient may experience bone pain, lower back pain, fatigue, and depression. They are also more susceptible to illness and infections.”

Black Edged just recently rolled-out its vitamin D supplement, but in the coming months, the company plans to expand its product line and increase its retail distribution network. Black Edged “D” is Non-GMO, FDA approved, and vegetarian-friendly.

To purchase Black Edged “D,” visit vitabeauti.com or  www.blackedged.com. You can follow Black Edged on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 

 

 

 

Andrew Polin
Black Edged
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
