Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Edged “D” – A Powerful New Supplement For Black People With Vitamin D Deficiency – Now On Sale at VitaBeauti.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:32pm EST

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Edged, which developed a powerful 5,000 IU vitamin D3 supplement to serve Black people with vitamin D deficiency, is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness site.

“We are excited about expanding our retail distribution network for Black Edged "D" in the United States,” said Ernesto Sigmon, CEO of Houston-based minority-owned Black Edged. “This is just the beginning of our expansion plans as we continue to execute our strategy of delivering high-quality nutritional supplements.”

The medical community has started taking the need for vitamin D seriously in the past several years. Doctors are prescribing it, and many people are buying it to complement their daily multi-vitamin.

Seventy-five percent of Americans have the condition and that number spikes to 80-90 percent in the Black community. 

“People of color need to find out if they are lacking in the vital nutrient.  They should check with their family physician,” Sigmon said.  “It can affect your bones and overall health over the long term by setting the stage for other major chronic illnesses. We developed a supplement with the correct vitamin D daily dose for people with darker skin.”

Here are eight warnings signs from HealthLine.com:

  • Getting sick
  • Tiredness
  • Bone and back pain
  • Depression
  • Impaired wound healing
  • Bone loss
  • Hair loss
  • Muscle pain

“Here at Black Edged, we urge people to talk to their doctors and understand why vitamin D deficiency in people with dark skin pigmentation is more prevalent than in people with fairer skin,” Sigmon said. “Although we promote Black Edged “D” for people of color, the reality is that most Americans have this health problem. Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic.”

People with darker skin don’t convert sunshine to vitamin D as efficiently as fair-skinned people. With darker skin, not as many ultraviolet B rays reach the lower layer of the skin where this nutrient is produced. 

“As a health and wellness company,” Sigmon said, “we want people to live healthier lives.  Taking a daily supplement every day is much better than dealing with major illnesses later.”

To purchase Black Edged "D", visit blackedged.com.

 

 

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
Black Edged
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pSEC Filing - PRER14C
PU
12:45pLENZING : EANS-Adhoc Lenzing AG / Lenzing Management Board proposes dividend of EUR 1.00
PU
12:45pBAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Partial Convertible Loan Note Conversion
PU
12:45pALROSA earns $11.9 mln at rough diamond auction in Vladivostok
PU
12:45pEIFFAGE CONSTRUCTION AND FINALCAD : our collaborators tell us about the life of a digital construction site!
PU
12:45pRAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE : Half-year results at the end of December 2019
PU
12:45pALSTRIA OFFICE REIT : Result FY 2019
PU
12:44pDIAGEO : When the Captain Scores, Major League Soccer Fans Score - A Trip to All-Star Week in Los Angeles on Captain Morgan
PR
12:39pBRIXTON METALS : Update from Brixton Metals
PU
12:39pU.S.-CHINA PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL : What's In It for Farmers?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls more than 1% as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2Wall Street leads stocks higher, oil falls as virus concerns linger
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group