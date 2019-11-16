Log in
Black Friday 2019 Golf Deals: Early Golf Clubs, Shoes & Rangefinder Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

11/16/2019 | 05:01am GMT

Our experts round-up the best early Black Friday golf rangefinder, clubs, shoes & cart deals of 2019

Here’s a list of all the best early golf Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Walk.

Best Golf deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Playing golf helps alleviate stress and improve cardiovascular health. Two of the most important items for golfers are clubs and balls. Other helpful equipment include special golf shoes which give players better flexibility and balance and a laser rangefinder for determining yardages more accurately. Golf bags can be bought separately or as a set with clubs. Players can buy their own golf cart too, or just use what’s provided at the course.

What time is Black Friday at Amazon and Walmart? This year Black Friday arrives late on November 29, as the fourth Thursday of the month, Thanksgiving, is on the 28th. As a result, Cyber Monday lands on December 2.

Amazon usually starts rolling out deals from November 1 as part of its ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ event. As Black Friday week begins, deals are normally announced on an hourly basis. Online shoppers can also enjoy early holiday sales through Walmart’s Early Deals Drop starting October 25th. Significant discounts on electronics, home goods, and apparel, among many others, are available until the end of November. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.

Although most online retailers offer deals until Cyber Monday, shoppers can expect more discounts from Amazon for the entire next week. Amazon typically extends its online promotions for its Cyber Monday Sales Week where shoppers can enjoy significant discounts on high-ticket items.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
