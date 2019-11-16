Log in
Black Friday 2019 Smartwatch Deals: List of Early Fossil, Suunto, Fitbit, Apple Watch & Garmin Smartwatch Deals by Deal Tomato

11/16/2019 | 10:51am EST

Black Friday experts share the best early smartwatch and wearables deals for shoppers in 2019

Here’s our expert pick of the best early Fossil, Suunto, Fitbit, Apple & Garmin Smartwatch Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Deal Tomato.

Best Smartwatch deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A smartwatch helps keep users connected especially when paired with a smartphone. The Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are two of the finest smartwatches on the market. Android users can find a more affordable alternative in the Fossil Sport with Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. Fitness enthusiasts may find the Suunto 9 Baro with up to 120 hours of battery life or the Garmin Fenix 5X plus with full-color topographic maps more to taste.

Does Walmart have Black Friday sales? During this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale shoppers can expect to find the most attractive deals on Amazon and Walmart.

Over the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday last year, Amazon.com customers ordered over 180 million items in total. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon’s extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.

According to researchers at Edison Trends, Amazon’s online sales during last year’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday rose by 25% compared to the same period in the previous year, whilst Walmart’s grew by 23%.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
