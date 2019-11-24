Log in
Black Friday 2019 Treadmill Deals List: Best Early ProForm, Life Fitness & NordicTrack Treadmill Deals Shared by Retail Egg

11/24/2019

Deals experts compare the best early NordicTrack, ProForm & Life Fitness treadmill deals for Black Friday 2019

Here’s our expert pick of the best early ProForm, Life Fitness & NordicTrack treadmill Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Retail Egg.

Best Treadmill deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A personal treadmill can be cheaper than a gym subscription in the long run. Exercising on a treadmill burns calories, builds strength and improves lung and heart health. Sister companies NordicTrack and ProForm manufacture residential workout equipment like this. NordicTrack treadmills are good for more serious runners who exercise regularly. All ProForm treadmills are foldable making them suitable for apartments.

What is the explanation behind the name Black Friday? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when thousands of retail stores offer impressive deals and discounts. The term ‘Black Friday’ came about as the post-Thanksgiving sale often drives retailers accounting books ‘into the black’.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
