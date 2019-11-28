Log in
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 STEM Toys Deals: Top LeapPad, Anki Cozmo, Sphero & Zoomer Toy Sales Rounded Up by Save Bubble

11/28/2019 | 01:41pm EST

Money saving experts have found the best STEM toys Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including Sphero, Anki, Leapfrog and Zoomer learning and educational toy deals

Here’s a comparison of the best STEM toys deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on LeapFrog learning tablets, Zoomer robotic pets, Sphero balls, Anki Cozmo robots and more by clicking the links below.

Best STEM Toys deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

STEM toys foster problem solving and creativity in children. A Sphero Mini introduces kids to the world of coding in Javascript, for instance. The Anki Cozmo does the same but with blocks. The LeapFrog LeapPad teaches toddlers their numbers and letters along with more advanced skills. The Zoomer Playful Pup allows children to say different commands in English and it performs.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Amazon and Walmart headline this year’s biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with thousands of items across nearly every department being offered at considerably discounted prices.

During last year’s Turkey 5, the five shopping days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Amazon sold over 180 million items in total. Holiday shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s website as the top retailer rolls out new deals daily throughout its Black Friday sales. These are in addition to the deep discounts on thousands of items already offered by the retail giant during the popular shopping period.

Last year, Walmart’s online sales increased by at least 23% year-on-year during the Thanksgiving shopping holidays. Amazon also fared well with a 25% increase in revenue during the same period (Edison Trends).

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
