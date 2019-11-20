Black Friday Hard Drive Deals (2019): Early External, Portable & Seagate Hard Drive Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

We’re listing the top early Black Friday internal, external & portable hard drive deals for 2019, featuring savings on Seagate hard drives & 1TB, 2TB & 4TB hard drives for PS4 & Xbox.

The best early Black Friday portable & external hard drive deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Deal Tomato. Find savings on 4TB, 2TB & 1TB portable hard drives as well as Seagate external hard drives.

Best Hard Drive deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

External hard drives provide users with portable storage for easier data and media transfers between computers. Most external HDDs are available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations from brands such as Seagate, WD, and Kingston. Gaming consoles such as the Xbox One and PS4 have also recently added support for external hard drives, expanding their otherwise constricting storage limits.

How long do Amazon and Walmart’s Black Friday events last? As the actual date of Thanksgiving shifts every year, so do the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday is on November 29th while Cyber Monday falls on December 2nd.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals run longer than the four-day holiday weekend. Deals start appearing on the retailer’s website in early November, with more being added hourly once the Black Friday sales week event begins. The holiday shopping season also starts much earlier at Walmart. Starting on October 25, special deals on kitchenware, clothing, computers, children’s toys and more can be found on Walmart.com. The evening before Thanksgiving typically marks the start of Walmart’s Black Friday sales at its online store. The following evening, on Thanksgiving, is normally the beginning of Walmart’s in-store Black Friday deals.

Retailers have been extending Black Friday deals longer each year. Amazon’s deals run the longest, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week continuing the holiday shopping sales a further week.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005009/en/