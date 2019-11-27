Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2019: Best Fossil, Apple, Garmin & Galaxy Smartwatch Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:41am EST

Compare smartwatch Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on Android, Garmin, Fossil, Galaxy, Suunto and Apple smartwatches

In search of the best smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals researchers at Consumer Articles have found the best savings on smartwatches, fitness trackers and more wearables. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best Smartwatch deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The smartwatch is a more convenient device to consumers who are always on the go. It can provide notifications that are easy to check. Touchscreen displays allows quick access to messages, GPS navigation, and more mobile applications. Popular smartwatch brands include Apple, Samsung Galaxy, Garmin, Suunto, and Fossil.

What is the explanation behind the name Black Friday? The Friday following Thanksgiving is an annual shopping holiday. The deals and discounted items offered during this time often cause extreme disruption due to the large volume of people and it is suggested that this is why it's called Black Friday.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pTHE SPORTIEST Q : the new Audi RS Q8
AQ
12:05pBOND RESOURCES : Announces New President and CEO
EQ
12:05pBond Resources Announces New President and CEO
NE
12:03pQ&A : RFS and EPA
PU
12:03pHÖEGH LNG : EPA Awards $1.8 Million to Cut Marine Diesel Emissions in New York
PU
12:03pLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Share Capital Increase with Payment of Cash with Pre-emptive Right in favor of the Old Shareholders, Cut off date of pre emptive rights, period of trading of rights
PU
12:03pHÖEGH LNG : Mandatory Notification of Trade
PU
12:03pSELONDA AQUACULTURE : Announcement 9748/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
12:03pSJÓVÁ : Flöggun - Premier Miton Group PLC
PU
12:03pOKEA : Successful completion of USD 120 million bond issue
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls about 1% after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group