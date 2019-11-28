Black Friday Verizon Phone Deals (2019): Verizon Galaxy Note10, iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 & Fios Internet Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Check out the top Verizon Wireless smartphone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Verizon Fios bundled internet access & Apple iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4 & Samsung Galaxy S10 cell phone sales

The best Verizon Wireless Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, Pixel 3, Pixel 4, iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 cell phones and Verizon Fios internet bundles.

Best Verizon iPhone deals:

Best Verizon Android phone deals:

More Verizon deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon offers a wide range of cell phone plans, internet & TV packages. Holiday deals often include attractive promotions for new customers and those looking to switch services. Promotions on the latest iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note10 are to be expected this year in addition to impressive deals on Verizon Fios internet packages.

One of the biggest network providers in the United States and the world, Verizon Wireless prides itself as the most reliable wireless network in the US. As part of their Black Friday deals, Verizon offers attractive smartphone deals such as buy one get one on select iPhones and Android phones when one opens a new line. Shoppers do not have to brave the busy streets on Black Friday as Verizon offers free same day delivery, free in-store pickups and lower activation fees for select gadgets.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005269/en/