Black Girls CODE to Hold Ribbon Cutting for New York Tech Exploration Lab and Announce New Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Black Girls CODE, the innovative non-profit organization dedicated to teaching girls ages 7-17 about computer programming and technology.

WHAT: On Thursday, September 27, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Black Girls CODE will cut the ribbon on its redesigned New York tech exploration lab. Kimberly Bryant, Black Girls CODE’s CEO, will lead the event and also announce the organization’s new Board of Directors. This new facility is co-located with its existing headquarters within Google’s New York offices. Along with Kimberly, three of the new directors include:

Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO, TaskRabbit , the leading marketplace connecting skilled Taskers with clients. She led a successful acquisition of TaskRabbit by the IKEA Group in 2017.

, the leading marketplace connecting skilled Taskers with clients. She led a successful acquisition of TaskRabbit by the IKEA Group in 2017. Heather Hiles, Founder, Chair and CEO of Imminent Equity , a growth equity fund in the enterprise software space, and Co-founder and CEO of Atribute.io.

, a growth equity fund in the enterprise software space, and Co-founder and CEO of Atribute.io. Jessie Wooley-Wilson, CEO and President, DreamBox Learning™, which pioneered the concept of Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ and serves nearly 3 million K-8 students and 120,000 teachers. Jessie recently secured a $130 million investment in DreamBox from The Rise Fund, a global impact investing fund managed by TPG Growth.

WHY: The digital divide is steadily eroding, but there is still much more work to be done. The vision of Black Girls CODE is to teach 1 million girls of color to code by the year 2040. We want to become the “girl scouts of technology.”

WHEN: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Black Girls CODE New York Tech Exploration Lab

76 9th Avenue, Suite 315 (between 15th and 16th Streets)

New York, NY 10011