Black Hills State University Athletics : Football set for road clash with ranked Orediggers

Setting the Stage: The Black Hills State University football team heads to Colorado to take on Colorado School of Mines on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 48-31 loss to Chadron State College in the opening game of the season. The Green and Gold led, 17-0, at the half. threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his first action as a Yellow Jacket. had 147 yards receiving and a score, while recorded 115 all-purpose yards. Defensively, had 17 tackles. was 4-for-4 in extra point attempts, and also hit a 36-yard field goal.

Last Meeting: BHSU fell to Colorado School of Mines, 42-20, last season. Gilmore rushed for 43 yards and a score in the game, while also catching one touchdown. threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, with catching one of them. Defensively, Gurnaby had 10 tackles to lead the Yellow Jackets in the game.

About Colorado School of Mines: The Orediggers opened the 2019 season with a 41-10 victory over Adams State. CSM held ASU to -24 yards rushing in the game, while rushing for 223 yards of its own. Cameron Mayberry rushed for 138 of those yards with three touchdowns.

Series History: The series between the Yellow Jackets and Orediggers had its first meeting in 2012. Mines leads the series, 7-0.

General Notebook

Under the Lights: The Yellow Jackets' opening game against Chadron State was under the lights at Lyle Hare Stadium. It was the second consecutive night meeting between BHSU and CSC. The game was the first evening game at home for the Green and Gold since 2010. The Yellow Jackets will also play under the lights against South Dakota Mines (Oct. 12).

Captains: The Yellow Jacket captains, as chosen by their teammates, are , , , and Joe Moraga.

Recognizing the Fight: Linebacker won't be on the field this season, but his Yellow Jacket brothers will wear orange ribbons to support Lamb as he fights leukemia.

Experience First: BHSU has 12 starters returning from a year ago. This includes eight offensive players providing experience, especially along the line. Defensively, four starters return including two players - and - who had at least 60 tackles last season.

Discipline: The Yellow Jackets were the least penalized team in the RMAC last season, while teams playing BHSU were penalized the most. In 2018, the Green and Gold were called for 68 penalties, giving away just 55.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, opponents were called for 110 penalties and 105.5 yards per game.

Academic Honors: The 2018 season saw 10 Yellow Jackets earn academic honors from the RMAC. earned First Team honors. , , , , , , , Jacob Phelan, and all were named to the RMAC Honor Roll.

RMAC Honors: The 2018 season led to several Yellow Jackets being honored by the conference. , , , , and were all named All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Parks and Harpham return as members of the 2019 squad.

