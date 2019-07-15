Black Knight : Consolidated Great Plains Regional MLS to Use Black Knight's Paragon MLS System

Great Plains REALTORS ® MLS Inc. and Midlands MLS Inc., Nebraska's two largest multiple listing services (MLS), have consolidated into a larger, regional MLS organization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 15, 2019 - Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that the company's Paragon MLS system will power the newly created Great Plains Regional MLS, LLC. The new regional MLS is a result of the consolidation of Nebraska's two largest multiple listing services (MLS) organizations: Great Plains REALTORS® MLS Inc. and Midlands MLS Inc., LLC. Both MLS organizations chose the Paragon MLS system to serve as the technological foundation of the merged organization, supporting approximately 4,000 real estate professionals.

'In today's crowded real estate market, it's essential that our members have the necessary tools to better communicate with their customers and compete with online real estate portals,' said Doug Rotthaus, CEO of the Omaha Area Board of REALTORS®, whose members belong to the Great Plains REALTORS® MLS. 'Paragon's functionality delivers those tools, and the expertise and commitment of its exceptional customer support team is why it has repeatedly been selected by both real estate agents and MLS professionals as the industry's number-one MLS system.'

'Our members are eager to take advantage of the Paragon MLS system's robust features and seamless integration with third-party vendors,' said Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the REALTORS® Association of Lincoln, whose members belong to the Midlands MLS. 'Our members are not only getting an industry-leading MLS platform that lets them more easily manage their businesses and collaborate with clients, but they can also benefit from all the features that will help them be more competitive and efficient.'

Rotthaus and Fischer will serve as co-executives of the combined Great Plains Regional MLS organization.

Black Knight's Paragon MLS system is a dynamic software platform that can be accessed with PC or Mac computers, tablets and mobile devices. Paragon MLS is known for its intuitive design, multi-tasking capabilities, ease-of-use, professionally branded comparative market analyses (CMAs) and Collaboration Center portal, where real estate agents and their customers can collaborate online by sharing access to the MLS system.

As part of the agreement, Great Plains Regional MLS will also use solutions from CRS Data and Homesnap, two strategic partners of Black Knight. CRS Data's MLS Tax Suite will provide Great Plains Regional MLS members with dependable tax data, detailed maps and other features, such as the multi-county search tool, on all browsers and devices. Great Plains Regional MLS members will also use Homesnap Pro, a highly rated mobile app for real estate agents that provides them real-time access to their agent-only MLS data, as well as tools to better conduct business in the field and collaborate with their clients.

'By uniting on the Paragon platform, members of the newly combined Great Plains Regional MLS will now be in an even better position to meet clients' needs and build their books of business,' said Black Knight Data & Analytics EVP of Real Estate Solutions Chip McAvoy. 'The combination of solutions from Black Knight, CRS Data and Homesnap gives them access to some of the most powerful and advanced tools in the industry to let them connect, communicate and collaborate with clients like never before and strengthen relationships for greater success.'

About Great Plains Regional MLS LLC

Great Plains Regional MLS is a Nebraska-based organization powered by Black Knight's Paragon MLS System. The regional operation was formed with the merger of Midlands Multiple Listing Service of Lincoln, and Great Plains REALTORS® MLS of Omaha. At its inception, the expanded regional system will provide service and support to 4,000 users; affording benefits for brokers, agents and consumers - eliminating overlapping markets, data challenges, and artificial barriers.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Black Knight MLS Solutions

At Black Knight MLS Solutions, we understand that great products must be equaled with great support. Our customers are involved in every aspect of our business model from product priorities and future enhancements to all aspects of customer support. Each of our customers receives a dedicated support representative to ensure an ongoing understanding of their needs, effective communication and timely execution of change requests. Agent support is available 80 hours/week, including weekends, with a first-call resolution rate over 90 percent. Additionally, we pride ourselves with consistently delivering customer-driven enhancement releases to the Paragon MLS system every six weeks. More information can be found at http://www.blackknightmls.com/.

To learn more about Paragon MLS or other market-leading MLS systems and public records data from Black Knight MLS Solutions, please contact Bob Morse at 650.863.4333.