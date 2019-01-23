Black Knight : First Look at December 2018 Mortgage Data

-
Despite rising seasonally in recent months, only 3.9 percent of mortgages were delinquent as of December month-end, the lowest year-end total since Black Knight began reporting the figure in 2000
The national foreclosure rate, while also edging seasonally upward in December, posted the lowest year-end figure since 2005, with just 0.52 percent of mortgages in active foreclosure
Foreclosure starts edged slightly upward with 46,300 starts reported for the month, a 2.4 percent uptick over November
Foreclosure starts were also up 4 percent year-over-year in December, though this increase was primarily driven by suppressed foreclosure start volumes in late 2017 due to hurricane-related moratoriums
Prepayments remained nearly unchanged in December, holding near the 10-year low set in November
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2019 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at December 2018 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
