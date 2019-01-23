Log in
Black Knight : First Look at December 2018 Mortgage Data

01/23/2019 | 12:34pm EST
  • Despite rising seasonally in recent months, only 3.9 percent of mortgages were delinquent as of December month-end, the lowest year-end total since Black Knight began reporting the figure in 2000
  • The national foreclosure rate, while also edging seasonally upward in December, posted the lowest year-end figure since 2005, with just 0.52 percent of mortgages in active foreclosure
  • Foreclosure starts edged slightly upward with 46,300 starts reported for the month, a 2.4 percent uptick over November
  • Foreclosure starts were also up 4 percent year-over-year in December, though this increase was primarily driven by suppressed foreclosure start volumes in late 2017 due to hurricane-related moratoriums
  • Prepayments remained nearly unchanged in December, holding near the 10-year low set in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2019 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at December 2018 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  • Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  • All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Feb. 4, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.BlackKnightInc.com.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:33:01 UTC
