Black Knight : First Look at January 2019 Mortgage Data

Despite recent declines in interest rates, January's prepayment rate was the lowest since November 2000

Seasonal reductions in home sales outweighed any early, rate-driven rise in refinance incentive

Housing turnover typically bottoms out in January and February, so prepayments could pick up again if rates remain low through the early spring home buying season

The national delinquency rate fell by 3.5 percent and is now nearly 13 percent below last year's level

Foreclosure starts rose seasonally month-over-month but were down more than 19 percent year-over-year

The number of loans in active foreclosure continued its downward trend; there are now 265,000 active foreclosures, down 72,000 from one year ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Feb. 25, 2019 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at January 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by March 7, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to dataanalyticsinfo@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.BlackKnightInc.com.