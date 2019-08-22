Black Knight : First Look at July 2019 Mortgage Data

-
Prepayment activity jumped 26% from June to its highest level in nearly three years and 58% above this time last year as falling interest rates continue to fuel refinance incentive
-
The national delinquency rate fell by 7% in July, offsetting the bulk of June's calendar-related spike
-
At 3.46%, July 2019's delinquency rate is the lowest of any July on record (dating back to 2000)
-
Both serious delinquencies (-11,000) and active foreclosure inventory (-1,000) fell as well
-
Serious delinquencies (all loans 90 or more days delinquent but not in active foreclosure) fell below 445,000 for the first time since June 2006
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2019 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at July 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
[Attachment]
[Attachment]
[Attachment]
[Attachment]
[Attachment]
[Attachment]
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
-
Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
-
All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Sept. 9, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.BlackKnightInc.com.
Disclaimer
Black Knight Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 13:22:04 UTC