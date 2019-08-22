Black Knight : First Look at July 2019 Mortgage Data

Prepayment activity jumped 26% from June to its highest level in nearly three years and 58% above this time last year as falling interest rates continue to fuel refinance incentive

The national delinquency rate fell by 7% in July, offsetting the bulk of June's calendar-related spike

At 3.46%, July 2019's delinquency rate is the lowest of any July on record (dating back to 2000)

Both serious delinquencies (-11,000) and active foreclosure inventory (-1,000) fell as well

Serious delinquencies (all loans 90 or more days delinquent but not in active foreclosure) fell below 445,000 for the first time since June 2006

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2019 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at July 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

