Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Knight : First Look at July 2019 Mortgage Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 09:23am EDT
  • Prepayment activity jumped 26% from June to its highest level in nearly three years and 58% above this time last year as falling interest rates continue to fuel refinance incentive
  • The national delinquency rate fell by 7% in July, offsetting the bulk of June's calendar-related spike
  • At 3.46%, July 2019's delinquency rate is the lowest of any July on record (dating back to 2000)
  • Both serious delinquencies (-11,000) and active foreclosure inventory (-1,000) fell as well
  • Serious delinquencies (all loans 90 or more days delinquent but not in active foreclosure) fell below 445,000 for the first time since June 2006

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2019 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following 'first look' at July 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  • Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  • All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Sept. 9, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.BlackKnightInc.com.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 13:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aTALGA RESOURCES : Maiden Cobalt Resource Estimate for Talga at Kiskama, north Sweden
AQ
09:35aMGX MINERALS : Announces Continuous Operations at Oilsands Wastewater Treatment Project with Engineering Partner PurLucid
AQ
09:35aBYRON ENERGY LIMITED : - BYE SM71 Update F4 and F5 Wells
AQ
09:35aGULF MARINE SERVICES PLC : - Corporate and Board Update
AQ
09:35aCMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy Launches Statewide Tour in Jackson, Calls on Customers to Join Clean Energy Movement
AQ
09:35aCURALEAF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
09:35aCANADA GOOSE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
09:35aSASOL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Sasol Limited To Contact The Firm
NE
09:35aSDX ENER : Energy plc - announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended 30 june 2019
AQ
09:35aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Pluralsight, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
4LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee
5GSK's long acting HIV injection gets boost from study

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group