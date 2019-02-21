Black Knight : Shelley Leonard Named a Top 25 Industry Leader and Influencer by MReport

Chief Product and Digital Officer Recognized for Exemplary Leadership in the Mortgage Industry and Local Community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2019 - Shelley Leonard, chief product and digital officer at Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), was named to the 2019 list of 'Top 25 Industry Leaders and Influencers' by MReport, one of the leading sources of breaking news and up-to-date information for housing and mortgage professionals. Black Knight, a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, provides solutions and services to many of the nation's leading financial institutions.

MReport's exclusive ranking is given to leaders in the mortgage and housing industries who are leading by example to innovate, evolve and reshape the industry's path forward.

Most recently, Leonard was recognized at the 2018 Digital Mortgage Conference, where the Black Knight Servicing Digital mobile solution was selected by attendees as a finalist for their favorite product. Leonard was vital in the development and launch of Servicing Digital, a powerful and innovative solution that helps mortgage servicers deepen customer relationships and increase retention. Servicing Digital delivers detailed, timely and highly personalized information to customers about the value of their homes and how much wealth can be built from these real estate assets through an interactive mobile interface.

Leonard was instrumental in building Black Knight's Enterprise Product Strategy group from the ground up. This unique group is responsible for developing the company's long-term strategy; keeping Black Knight employees informed about product direction; providing market research to internal teams; identifying new market opportunities; and championing corporate sustainability.

Leonard fosters a learning-centric work environment by welcoming constructive feedback and soliciting input from her diverse team, as well as colleagues and clients. In addition, she recognizes and celebrates the successes and growth milestones of her team and helps mentor colleagues who need advice or assistance. In the community, Leonard is involved with numerous professional and philanthropic organizations, including the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation (MWYF)-an after-school youth development program in Jacksonville's Urban Core. Leonard is also committed to The Folded Flag Foundation, which provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of United States military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations.

'Shelley's continuous commitment to fostering innovation and her ability to find solutions for complex challenges makes her incredibly deserving of being named a top industry leader,' said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Black Knight. 'Part of her commitment to success is a passion to see those around her achieve their fullest potential. By empowering and fostering growth within our Black Knight family and community members, Shelley further demonstrates her skills as a leader and her ability to help cultivate an exemplary workplace culture.'

'MReport's Top 25 Industry Leaders and Influencers list celebrates individuals whose unique perspectives are strengthening the industry's future,' said Rachel Williams, editor-in-chief of MReport. 'This list honors leaders who have worked tirelessly and led by example to strengthen their teams and companies in a constantly changing market environment.'

Leonard's profile for the MReport's prestigious list can be found here.

