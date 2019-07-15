Black Knight : Triad Financial Services Signs Contract to Use Black Knight's Suite of Servicing Software, Including MSP Servicing System

Triad Financial Services has selected the industry-leading MSP system to support the expansion of its mortgage servicing business

MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end loan servicing system that encompasses all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default

Black Knight's Servicing Digital is seamlessly integrated with MSP and will provide Triad Financial Services customers with customized, timely information to help them get the most out of homeownership

The consumer-centric solution gives customers self-service capabilities to make loan payments, explore various 'what-if' scenarios around payment options, and receive notifications about their loans

Triad Financial Services will also use Black Knight's Actionable Intelligence Platform to proactively monitor its servicing portfolios, realize greater efficiencies and mitigate risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 15, 2019 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that Triad Financial Services , the oldest manufactured housing finance company in the U.S., will implement Black Knight's suite of servicing technologies, including its MSP system. MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that supports all aspects of servicing - from loan boarding to default - for first mortgages, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. More than 35 million active loans across the U.S. are serviced on MSP - more than any other servicing system on the market.

Triad Financial Services will also use Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution to deepen customer relationships and help increase retention. This powerful, interactive application will deliver detailed, timely and highly personalized loan information to Triad Financial Services customers about the value of their homes and how much wealth can be built from these real estate assets. Servicing Digital will also give consumers easy, round-the-clock access to home and loan information, provide the ability to make mortgage payments and present opportunities for refinancing, taking out a home equity loan or purchasing another home.

'As we continue to focus on expanding our servicing operations, it became clear to us that MSP was the only solution available with the scalability to easily accommodate our expected growth,' said Mike Tolbert, executive vice president of Triad Financial Services. 'We look forward to using Black Knight's suite of solutions to help Triad Financial Services optimize our servicing operations and enable us to provide our customers with a better experience.'

In addition, Triad Financial Services will utilize several offerings within the Black Knight Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP), a unified framework for delivering strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people within an organization at the right time, so they know the right actions to initiate next. Triad Financial Services will use the AIP's Portfolio Overview Suite, which helps servicers proactively monitor and manage their operations through the use of key performance metrics; and AIP's Lien Alert Suite, which provides servicers with instant notifications about key lien-related indicators on loans in their portfolio. Triad Financial Services will also leverage Black Knight's McDash data. McDash offers access to the deepest, broadest mortgage dataset in the market, including data on a majority of the active mortgage universe and historical data on 167 million first mortgage loans and more than 20 million home equity loans.

'As a leading mortgage software provider, we continually make significant investments in our servicing solutions to make sure our clients have the benefit of the very latest innovations to help optimize servicing operations and mitigate risk,' said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. 'By integrating multiple Black Knight digital, data and analytics solutions with our MSP software, Triad Financial Services is gaining significant advantages to drive its success.'

About Triad Financial Services

Triad Financial Services, Inc. is one of the oldest and most trusted lenders in the manufactured home industry with over 50 years of lending experience. Triad is trusted by customers, dealers, lending institutions and realtors alike and has helped tens of thousands of families realize their American Dream of home ownership. As one of the very top consumer lenders in the nation, our goal is to be the friendliest, hardest working, service-oriented companies in the business. Triad is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL with full-service branch offices in Chicago, IL and Irvine, CA. We currently provide financing in 43 states and can serve your needs through our extensive network of regional management and field offices.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.