Black Sea gas field will be operated by Turkish state company - energy minister

08/21/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday that the operation of the recently discovered natural gas field will be handled by Turkish state-owned energy company TPAO.

"In the upcoming period, we will do the seismic research and drilling by ourselves...The operation will be completely handled by Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO)," Donmez said.

Donmez also said there might be an international tender to build a pipeline to bring the natural gas to the shore. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by chizu Nomiyama)

