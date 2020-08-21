Black Sea gas field will be operated by Turkish state company - energy minister

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Fatih
Donmez said on Friday that the operation of the recently
discovered natural gas field will be handled by Turkish
state-owned energy company TPAO.
"In the upcoming period, we will do the seismic research and
drilling by ourselves...The operation will be completely handled
by Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO)," Donmez said.
Donmez also said there might be an international tender to
build a pipeline to bring the natural gas to the shore.
(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun
Editing by chizu Nomiyama)