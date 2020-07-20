Log in
Black Tusk Resources : CLOSES $1.01-MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

07/20/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Mr. Richard Penn reports

BLACK TUSK CLOSES $1,015,000 FLOW THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Black Tusk Resources Inc. has closed a flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of $1,015,000, issuing a total of 3,125,000 flow-through common shares at a price of eight cents per share and 9,562,500 units (as defined herein) at a price of eight cents per unit.

Each unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a non-flow-through share at a price of 10 cents per share for a two-year term.

The company paid finders' fees to Roche Securities Ltd., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and EMD Financial Inc., consisting of: $68,704; 179,400 common shares; and 679,400 warrants.

The securities issued will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the offering will be for mineral exploration activities in Quebec.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Disclaimer

Black Tusk Resources Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 18:40:12 UTC
