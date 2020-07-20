Log in
Black Tusk Resources : RECEIVES SOIL SAMPLES FROM MCKENZIE EAST

07/20/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Mr. Richard Penn reports

BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC. RECEIVES MCKENZIE EAST GOLD PROJECT SOIL SAMPLES

Black Tusk Resources Inc. has received results from soil sampling that was completed on the McKenzie East property at the end of May. The 203 samples that were collected were delivered to SGS Laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec.

SGS Minerals Lab processed the samples from the McKenzie East project using their innovative trademarked Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) process. MMI uses a different approach that provides results that are more meaningful in areas of exploration where the overburden is considered deep. Rather than using acid digestion to release metals from soil particles, MMI extractants are used to detach and hold loosely bound metal ions in solution. These ions more closely reflect the concentrations of elements within the underlying bedrock. Black Tusk utilized the MMI-M analytical package for 54 elements.

The 203 soil samples that were collected crossed sections of the property that were easiest to access, and therefore the results are limited in spatial coverage. However, a number of interesting areas of interest were developed from the soil sampling results, and when combined with the results of the drone magnetometer surveying completed earlier this year, begin to provide more definition of potential drill targets.

Initial review of the MMI results by Black Tusk's geological consultants indicates that for gold, rare earth elements and some correlation also exists with copper. The more elevated soil MMI gold values are shown to overly linear features mapped by the magnetic survey. One area of interest within the north block of claims contains elevated values for many elements, and might be considered a higher priority drill target.

Line cutting in preparation for a 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey is continuing on the McKenzie East property, and is expected to be completed later this week. Grid design was determined in collaboration between Black Tusk's geological crew and the contract geophysicist at Abitibi Geophysics based in Val d'Or.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in six separate gold and palladium properties in Canada.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Disclaimer

Black Tusk Resources Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 18:45:12 UTC
