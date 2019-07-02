Log in
Black & Veatch : Announces New Global Power Structure to Enhance Focus on Integrated Generation and Grid Modernization

07/02/2019 | 10:02am EDT

“Re-Powering” of Power industry key to meeting dynamic energy transition needs

In response to growing client demand for tailored solutions balancing conventional and renewable generation sources, as well as more distributed, resilient power sources and grid infrastructure, Black & Veatch today announced the reorganization of its global power business. The new organization elevates focus on Black & Veatch Power’s Renewables business and launches a Distributed Energy operating group, strictly focused on distributed energy resources (DERs) and power distribution as emerging fuel sources continue to transform the industry. The structure also enhances global focus on Black & Veatch’s traditional conventional and power transmission businesses.

The changes, led by Mario Azar, President of Black & Veatch’s global power business, re-align the company’s core generation, renewables, transmission and distributed energy teams to more nimbly address client demand in critical and diverse global geographies. They will also help grow the company’s decades-long leadership position in North America and Southeast Asia, where population growth and grid reliability demands are calling for a variety of power solutions from zero-carbon generation sources to conventional technologies. These diverse and fundamental changes are forcing a “re-powering” of the more-than-century-old power industry.

“Working with clients of differing scale and development it’s become clear that generation, transmission and distribution can no longer operate in isolation,” said Azar. “Demand for renewable energy continues to grow, with its generation now impacting the operations of the traditional transmission and distribution sectors. Investments in distributed energy require a more flexible grid to ensure reliability and offer clients a greater choice of power generation solutions.”

Utilities must also turn to new technologies that improve their efficiencies and respond to savvy customers increasingly wanting a digital, always-on experience with their utility, including apps that enable consumers to manage in the palm of their hands their energy usage and accounts.

“In this complex, multifaceted energy ecosystem where there’s no one-size-fits-all dynamic, the industry must become more flexible and nimbler,” said Azar. “Renewable energy from solar and wind is providing an increasing share of power generation production while conventional resources remain the backbone of the balanced generation portfolio mix across most of the globe. Similarly, millions of electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to transform the transportation sector over the next several years creating pressure for power providers to accommodate charging needs that are both distributed and concentrated.”

Black & Veatch’s Power business offers a range of services to full EPC in conventional, renewable, and distributed power generation, transmission and distribution, microgrids, and behind the meter services. The re-alignment also centralizes sales and marketing and global project services resources forming an agile, collaborative team.

Editor’s Notes:

  • Black & Veatch is listed as the #2 Top Design Firm and the #7 Top Contractor in Power from Engineering News-Record, a 101-year-old industry publication of BNP Media. The company is in the Top 10 in both Design and Contracting categories including Transmission & Distribution, Fossil Fuel and Solar Power. ENR provides news, analysis, commentary and data that engineering and construction industry professionals use to do their jobs more effectively.
  • A 28-year energy industry veteran, Azar joined Black & Veatch in January and leads all aspects of the Power business including business development, project execution, operations, workforce planning, and organizational capability and effectiveness, and serves on the company’s Executive Committee.
  • Click here to download a photo of Azar.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.


© Business Wire 2019
