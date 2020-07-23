Log in
Black & Veatch : Celebrates a Trio of Thames Water Wins

07/23/2020 | 05:12am EDT

New roles cover the entire asset lifecycle for one of Europe’s biggest water companies

Black & Veatch has been awarded three new frameworks for Thames Water, the UK’s largest water utility. The new roles span the lifecycle of Thames’ water and wastewater treatment and below ground infrastructure systems: from asset and system modelling studies and developing project briefs through to design and infrastructure engineering service delivery. At a minimum the frameworks will run for the duration of AMP7, the current regulatory review period, 2020 to 2025 and potentially extend through AMP8, 2025 to 2030.

Black & Veatch has secured roles as a Delivery Partner on both the Asset Management Framework and the Project Management and Assurance Framework; and as the engineering strategic partner to Galliford Try on Thames’ Lot 1 and 2 area-wide Design and Build Frameworks.

“Black & Veatch has supported Thames since its inception in 1989; and we are delighted to be playing a significant part in the next chapter of the utility’s evolution,” commented Scott Aitken, Executive Managing Director of Black & Veatch Europe. “A major part of AMP7 will be about optimising the performance and enhancing the resilience of Thames Water’s assets to meet changing customer and environmental demands. Our Black & Veatch professionals have already helped design, integrate and commission many of these assets and systems. That asset knowledge - alongside our digital water capabilities, tools and processes - allows our professionals to collaborate with Thames Water to meet the utility’s business, sustainability and customer service goals.”

The Asset Management Framework role will engage Black & Veatch’s engineers, scientists and technical professionals early in the infrastructure lifecycle, helping to define technical solutions and give early structure to the projects that will deliver those solutions. Project Management and Assurance Framework support falls within the next phase of the capital programme, and is about drawing out value through developing, refining and testing those solutions; turning them into ‘shovel-ready’ projects for handover to design-and-build teams. Black & Veatch will utilise its industry leading ECO-X cloud-based digital and data ecosystem on both frameworks to maximise value and efficiency opportunities for Thames Water.

The Lot 1 and 2 framework roles cover engineering services to realise both new-build and capital enhancement projects on the ground.

“One of the things that sets us apart is the ability to add value at every point of the infrastructure lifecycle,” continued Aitken. “The broad scope of our Thames AMP7 work shows confidence in that ability. We will be delivering a potent blend of traditional engineering, scientific and technical services as well as leading-edge digital and data support through offerings like our Helix Digital Twin as part of our ECO-X cloud-based digital ecosystem.”

Thames Water is UK's largest water and wastewater services provider. The utility serves 15 million customers in London, the Thames Valley and southeast England.

Click here to download an image to accompany this story. Suggested image caption: “The AMP 7 frameworks extend Black & Veatch’s support across some of Thames’ most iconic sites.”

Editor’s Notes:

  • AMP7 is the seventh five-year asset management period (AMP) to be delivered by water companies in England and Wales since privatisation in 1989; AMP7 runs from 2020 to 2025.
  • Since privatisation Black & Veatch has supported Thames in every AMP on both consultancy and design-and-build frameworks; as a design-and-build partner for major standalone projects; and on standalone consultancy projects.
  • ECO-X is Black & Veatch’s own cloud-based digital ecosystem that enables integration with our clients’ and partners systems and tools in order to provide digitally enabled asset delivery and management support

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2020
