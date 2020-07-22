Log in
Black & Veatch : Collaborates with Hexagon on Intelligent Tools

07/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Global engineering leader embraces the Intergraph Smart® suite of design tools to facilitate integrated engineering design for its oil and gas business

Black & Veatch, a top-ranked leader in oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction services, and Hexagon's PPM division, the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities, today announce a new technology partnership that will advance engineering design further into the digital age.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005049/en/

Oil and gas industry issues remain top of mind across the globe, as growing demand for cleaner, more affordable energy comes amid a wave of digital transformation that is driving traditional methods of project execution to evolve. New levels of digitalization and connectivity – paired with an increasingly distributed global workforce – are causing companies to innovate and adopt new technologies to help ensure safe, cost-effective and on-time delivery.

To accomplish this goal, Black & Veatch’s oil and gas business has focused on maximizing the functionalities of Hexagon’s Intergraph Smart® suite of engineering design tools. Black & Veatch is working to fully leverage Hexagon technology throughout the construction value chain to create faster, more seamless communication, quicker updates and smoother integration with project partner, vendors and subcontractors.

Intergraph Smart P&ID, Intergraph Smart Instrumentation and Intergraph Smart 3D were the chosen solutions that will allow for support of global project execution; scalability to larger projects (LNGs and FLNGs); and enable an increase of productivity through design re-use and automation.

“Hexagon is the leader in providing intelligent tools to the oil and gas industry,” said Katie Werner, Director of Operations with Black & Veatch’s oil & gas business. “Advancing the use of the Intergraph Smart solutions suite in our oil and gas projects will improve integration of our design team with our clients and partners. Hexagon’s platform provides one integrated environment, allowing our distributed project teams to connect in real-time. We are excited about the enhancement in the latest updates to the tools that will improve productivity and maximize efficiency.”

“Black & Veatch provides the engineering and design services that help underpin the oil and gas industry,” said Don Brundage, Executive Vice President Americas Region, Hexagon's PPM division. “Hexagon PPM looks forward to partnering with Black & Veatch and helping to spur innovation to enhance its global competitiveness with this agreement between our companies.”

This new initiative builds upon Black & Veatch’s 100-year legacy of continued innovation and Hexagon’s mission to put data to work. For additional information about Hexagon’s solutions that support the oil and gas industry, please click here. For more details on Black & Veatch’s oil and gas service offerings, please click here.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s PPM division empowers its clients to transform unstructured information into a smart digital asset to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire lifecycle.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.9bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.


© Business Wire 2020
