Black & Veatch : Mining Continues Growth in Chile, Announces New Leadership in the Santiago Regional Office

04/06/2020 | 09:01am EDT

Global expert will help position the business for continued investment and growth

Increased focus on innovation to support growth and sustainability targets across the mining industry have clients seeking new reliable solutions as they work to balance water and energy infrastructure needs in South America, one of the top regions in committed mine development spend. To meet these evolving demands, Black & Veatch, a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction services, has named Iain Humphreys as the new Water Mining Business Line Director and head of the company’s regional office in Santiago, Chile.

Backed by nearly three decades of international project experience, Humphreys joins Black & Veatch’s mining team during a time of increased focus on the development of long-term sustainable mining in Chile. Comprehensive water management, seawater desalination projects and the integration of renewable, hydro and other clean and efficient energy solutions are all offering new levels of sustainability and resilience while accommodating the industry’s growing needs. Humphreys will provide leadership and project insight while helping to position the business for future growth.

Humphreys brings a strong global perspective and substantial experience leading major design-build water and wastewater projects across North America, Asia and Europe. A Black & Veatch professional for 26 years, his experience covers all types of water-related design and construction projects in multiple locations around the world. Most recently, he was responsible for leading Black & Veatch’s strategic UK accounts, where he worked to integrate asset management more deeply into the CAPEX mentality. Humphreys brings experience and understanding from the construction site and design office as well as an asset management and customer engagement perspective.

“Mining clients are increasingly looking for partners who can provide solutions and help them safely meet their sustainability and business goals, while also addressing many of today's emerging challenges and opportunities,” said Jim Spenceley, Senior Vice President of Black & Veatch’s mining business. “Backed by extensive global expertise and resources, Black & Veatch is well-positioned to provide the full range of integrated water and energy infrastructure solutions in the region, and Iain’s credentials add deep insight and expertise.”

Editor’s Notes:

  1. Black & Veatch has been operating in Santiago, Chile, since 1993. The Santiago office houses more than 100 professionals and serves as the hub for the company’s services in South America.
  2. Black & Veatch provides a wide range of services to the mining industry, including water supply and management, renewable energy and conventional power generation, power distribution and transmission, pumped storage hydropower, data centers and telecommunications.
  3. Click here to access a headshot of Iain Humphreys.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2020
