BlackGold Provides First Lien Senior Secured Loan to Eastham Enterprises

BlackGold Capital Management LP (“BlackGold”), a private credit
investment firm focused on the energy industry, today announced the
completion of a first lien senior secured term loan with Eastham
Enterprises, Inc., a privately held diversified and multi-generational
oil field services company. Eastham provides drilling, machining, and
forging services to energy companies. The loan transaction included
co-investors.
The Eastham management team has succeeded in the drilling business for
over four decades while maintaining a conservative balance sheet and
navigating through volatile commodity prices. The forging business,
started in 1913, has continued to innovate and deliver high value-added
products for its customers.
“We continue to help fill the void left by traditional financial
institutions and believe this financing should provide our investors
with an attractive yield, low net debt leverage and solid asset
coverage,” said Erik Dybesland, co-founder of BlackGold. “As capital for
the energy sector continues to be scarce, our ability to address risk
and drive returns for our investors, while creating solutions for
borrowers has allowed BlackGold to source compelling underwritings.”
Adam Flikerski, co-founder, added, “We are pleased to partner with
Eastham. We continue to find opportunities in mid-sized energy companies
for creative structures to address their funding requirements. Our team
diligently adheres to our commitment of assessing downside risks and
aims to deliver a return stream our investors expect.”
BlackGold Capital Management, founded in 2006, has invested
approximately $8 billion in both public and private energy companies,
across upstream, midstream, and oil field services.
About BlackGold
BlackGold Capital Management LP is a leading investment firm focused on
opportunistic catalyst-driven investments in the energy industry. The
firm’s team has decades of experience and expertise in energy with
extensive long-standing industry relationships. Founded in 2006,
BlackGold seeks to generate compelling returns for its investors by
employing a deep fundamental research-driven approach in analyzing
energy assets and capital structures. The firm manages approximately $1
billion in capital across its investment platform which includes public
and private commingled strategies as well as managed accounts. KKR & Co.
LP, a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple
asset classes, holds a 24.9% passive minority interest in BlackGold
Capital Management LP. For more information, please visit www.BlackGoldCap.com.
