BlackRidge Technology Appoints I-ON Communications to Deliver Industrial IoT Cybersecurity Solutions to Electric Companies

RENO, Nev., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, has signed a reseller agreement with I-ON Communications Co. Ltd. to deliver BlackRidge's portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions, including its recently released TAC Identity Device, through its I-ON Energy Management network and expand its presence in Korea and other markets where I-ON is engaged with electricity companies.

"BlackRidge's approach to zero-trust through network layer security is a solution the electricity market has been desperately looking for," said Jae Cheol ("James") Oh, chairman and CEO of I-ON Communications.

"Our partnership with I-ON is a significant milestone for BlackRidge's international expansion and in particular enhancing security in the industrial IoT market segment," said Bill Joll, head of worldwide sales at BlackRidge Technology.

"Operating at the network transport layer, BlackRidge's products, including the TAC Identity Device, can be integrated into legacy, virtual and cloud environments to bridge gaps between brownfield OT infrastructure and latest-generation IT systems by authenticating identity at the edge node to enable greater trust, security and micro-segmentation of networks," added Rolf Lumpe, vice president business development at BlackRidge Technology.

About I-ON Communications Co. Ltd.

I-ON Communications Co. Ltd, www.i-on.net, a whole-owned subsidiary of I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON Digital"), a Seoul, South Korea-based enterprise software company founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six patents by 2003, the company has since evolved into an industry-leading and recognized developer of enterprise-class unstructured data management and energy market software solutions. I-ON has sold to over 1,600 mid to large clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The company has 11 products at market that enable clients to create, measure, and optimizes digital experiences for their audiences across marketing channels and devices. These encompass enterprise web content management, web experience and service delivery software, energy management systems, digital marketing. I-ON's large R&D team has designed and developed industry-leading technologies that are compliant with global standards including GS (Good Software) and NET (New Excellent Technology), while holding numerous domestic and global industry awards and recognition from the likes of Gartner and Red Herring.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge adaptive cyber defense solution authenticates identity before allowing network connections in order to proactively isolate cloud services, protect servers and IoT devices, and segment networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of a network session. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyberattacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military-grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact:

Lane Finn Partners Company

Lisa Heathman

+1-503-546-7871

BlackRidge@finnpartners.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

+1-949-491-8235

BRTI@mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackridge-technology-appoints-i-on-communications-to-deliver-industrial-iot-cybersecurity-solutions-to-electric-companies-300907320.html

SOURCE BlackRidge Technology International Inc.