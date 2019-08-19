BlackRidge Transport Access Control Implemented by Network Runners to Further Protect Their Business from Cyberattacks

RENO, Nev., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, is providing its Transport Access Control software to Network Runners, Inc., a leading technology consulting firm to commercial firms and the federal government.

Already a BlackRidge solutions provider, Network Runners has implemented the same BlackRidge TAC gateway and endpoint software that it provides to its clients, adding an additional layer of security for their remote user access. Zero trust network access cloaks all external facing resources – Web and VPN – ensuring they are visible only to identified and authorized users.

"Network Runners' first priority is supporting its clients' missions and providing them an excellent cyber security posture is critical. Integration of BlackRidge TAC with its zero trust architecture principles into the security stack will significantly enhance the security of our clients," said Manoj Bhatia, president and co-founder of Network Runners, Inc. "We know that legacy perimeter security approaches aren't sufficient, so it's natural to not only provide BlackRidge's solutions to our customers, but to apply them to our own security practices as well."

As part of the partnership, BlackRidge Technology and Network Runners will co-exhibit at the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide Conference in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 19-21. Representatives from both organizations will be on hand at Booth #1142 to demonstrate the full capabilities of BlackRidge's Transport Access Control.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge adaptive cyber defense solution authenticates identity before allowing network connections in order to proactively isolate cloud services, protect servers and IoT devices, and segment networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of a network session. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyberattacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military-grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

About Network Runners

Network Runners, Inc. (NRI) is a growing technology consulting services company serving the federal and commercial market space since 2009. While continuing to serve its original commercial clients, NRI's largest presence is now in the Civil and Department of Defense agencies, providing Information Technology and Organizational Support solutions to the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S Army, U.S. Navy, Joint Agencies, DIA, USDA/NIFA, USDA/FNS, USDA/FSIS, USDA/FSA, BPD, BFS and more. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, NRI is an established ISO 9001: 2015 and CMMI Maturity Level 3, Woman Owned Small Business, Virginia MBE and Maryland MBE. For more information, visit www.networkrunners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

