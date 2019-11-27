BlackRock : Door system Schüco AD UP

One system, so many benefits

Bielefeld. The new Schüco AD UP (Aluminium Door Universal Platform) door system combines the benefits of an aluminium door, core stability and a high level of thermal insulation all in one system. These properties allow the door platform to be used in many different areas of application. In addition to the classic characteristics of an aluminium door, the system platform also provides the technical conditions required for an intelligent door system together with a modern, high quality design. The uniform platform system permits simple fabrication and installation.