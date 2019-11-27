Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock : Door system Schüco AD UP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 07:13am EST

One system, so many benefits

Bielefeld. The new Schüco AD UP (Aluminium Door Universal Platform) door system combines the benefits of an aluminium door, core stability and a high level of thermal insulation all in one system. These properties allow the door platform to be used in many different areas of application. In addition to the classic characteristics of an aluminium door, the system platform also provides the technical conditions required for an intelligent door system together with a modern, high quality design. The uniform platform system permits simple fabrication and installation.

Disclaimer

Schüco International KG published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 12:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:34aALLIANZ : AGF, others seek public officers' support for anti-graft drive
AQ
07:34aALLIANZ : AGF halts ex-Customs boss Dikko's trial
AQ
07:34aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses licence to operate in London
AQ
07:33aFolli reaches preliminary restructuring deal with some creditors
RE
07:33aREPLACE - PLACEMENTS : : Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For Listing And Quotation Of 156,645,000 New Units In Sph REIT
PU
07:33aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Switzerland | New language requirements
PU
07:32aVESTAS WIND : wins 269 MW order in USA
AQ
07:32aTSX futures gain on rising hopes of a trade deal
RE
07:31aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions - Torsti Sihvola / ETS-Holding Oy
AQ
07:31aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions - Torsti Sihvola
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2Oil steadies above $64 as trade hopes offset U.S. inventories
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will curb growth of e-cig business
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group