Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Carol Bell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
b) LEI 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (shares)



GB00B0N8MF98
b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
62.737p 10,500
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-31
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pSTRYKER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:57pBANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S P A : Consolidated results at 30 June 2020
PU
12:57pCOMMENCEMENT BANK : Second Quarter Financials
PU
12:57pPROTO LABS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:55p‘Creator Commerce' Drives Teespring to Hyper-Growth
BU
12:54p'MONEY HEIST' : Netflix series to end with fifth and final season
AQ
12:54pDIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations as of June 30, 2020
AQ
12:54pPDF SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:54pDOWNING FOUR VCT : Annual Financial Report
AQ
12:54pSAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS : To Release Second Quarter Financial Results On Tuesday, August 11th
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group