BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

04/24/2020 | 11:38am EDT

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

24 April 2020

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.  

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2020
