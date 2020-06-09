Log in
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

06/09/2020 | 10:08am EDT


 

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

9 June 2020

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2020 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 17 July 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 June 2020 (ex-dividend date is 18 June 2020). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 26 June 2020.

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639


