Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT

PR Newswire

London, October 18 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 18 October 2019 were:

72.58p  Capital only
73.31p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 85,317 ordinary shares on 09th August 2019,
the Company now has 114,531,198 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 4,434,802
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.        On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 11:15:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aSTRATEGIC RESOURCES : Announces Granting of Options
AQ
07:30aORLA MINING : Executes Commitment Letter for up to US$125 Million Project Finance Facility
AQ
07:30aBALMORAL RESOURCES : Nickel Sulphide Portfolio Expands With Confirmation of Precious Metal Rich Nickel Discovery at Bluenose, Rum Project, Quebec
AQ
07:30aSIGA TECHNOLOGIES : CEO to Speak at NCT Asia Conference on October 23, 2019
AQ
07:30aGolar LNG Limited – Q3 2019 results presentation
GL
07:30aSTATE STREET : Bank and Trust Company Launches Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of State Street Corporation's Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2047
BU
07:30aGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:28aReckoning with U.S. opioid crisis as $8 billion Ohio trial kicks off
RE
07:26aFEISHANG NON METAL MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Supplemental information to the 2018 annual report and 2019 interim report
PU
07:26aVALERITAS : GLP-1 Analogue Delivered Robustly via Subcutaneous Infusion with Valeritas Proprietary h-Patch™ Wearable Device in Preclinical Study
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Nicholas Candy's firm mulls possible offer for..
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group