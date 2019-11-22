BlackRock : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 21 November 2019 were:
74.87p Capital only
76.02p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 18,304 ordinary shares on 21st November 2019,
the Company now has 114,370,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 4,595,651
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.