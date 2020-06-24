Log in
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Mandatory Closed Period

06/24/2020 | 12:02pm EDT


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 May 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 27 July 2020.

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 24 June 2020


