BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11/21/2019 | 12:32pm EST


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 18,304 of its Ordinary Shares at an aggregate price of 67.24 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 25 November 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 114,370,349 Ordinary Shares, excluding 4,595,651 shares which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 3.86% of the Company’s total issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 114,370,349 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

21 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
