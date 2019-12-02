Log in
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an aggregate price of 66.69 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 4 December 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 114,070,349 Ordinary Shares, excluding 4,895,651 shares which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 4.1% of the Company’s total issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 114,070,349 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

2 December 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
