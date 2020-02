BlackRock : Merger inquiry outcome statistics

These figures detail the outcomes of all merger inquiries completed in each year, from 1 April 2004 to the latest full month.

Please note that decisions up to and including 31 March 2014 were given by the Office of Fair Trading and the Competition Commission. Decisions on or after 1 April 2014 were given by the Competition and Markets Authority.

More information about overall UK merger activity is available from the Office for National Statistics's quarterly statistical bulletin on mergers and acquisitions involving UK companies.