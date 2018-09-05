BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust (the
“Trust”) announced today the Trust’s quarterly distribution, payable on
September 28, 2018. Details are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Declaration Date- 9/4/2018
|
|
|
Ex-Date- 9/13/2018
|
|
|
Record Date- 9/14/2018
|
|
|
Payable Date- 9/28/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV
Ticker
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
Per-Share
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized Current
Distribution Rate
expressed as a
percentage
of NAV*
|
BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
XMSOX
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.875
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.71%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV shown above is calculated by dividing the Trust’s Quarterly
Per-Share Distribution by the Trust’s net asset value of as of 8/31/2018
and annualizing the results.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they
need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2018,
the firm managed approximately $6.3 trillion in assets on behalf of
investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please
visit www.blackrock.com
| Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Trust may
make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Trust or
BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or
expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by
words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,”
“pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,”
“intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,”
“remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,”
“should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and
BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
With respect to the Trust, the following factors, among others, could
cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements
or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political,
economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign
exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in
changes in demand for the Trust or in the Trust’s net asset value; (2)
the relative and absolute investment performance of the Trust and its
investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the
unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and
timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent
and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and
regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or
enforcement actions of government agencies relating to the Trust or
BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international
hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the
general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets,
specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and
retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock
electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11)
the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or
negative performance of products at other financial institutions.
Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Trust
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on
the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com,
and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Trust. The
information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press
release.
