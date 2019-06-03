BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust (the
“Trust”) (CUSIP: 09190C104) announced today the Trust’s quarterly
distribution, payable on June 28, 2019. Details are as follows:
Declaration Date- 6/3/2019 Ex-Date- 6/13/2019 Record Date- 6/14/2019
Payable Date- 6/28/2019
|
|
Trust
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Quarterly Per-
Share
Distribution
|
|
|
Annualized Current
Distribution Rate expressed
as a
percentage of net asset
value (“NAV”)*
|
BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust
|
|
|
XMSOX
|
|
|
$1.875
|
|
|
7.76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV shown above is calculated by dividing the Trust’s Quarterly
Per-Share Distribution by the Trust’s NAV as of 5/31/2019 and
annualizing the results.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients
turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most
important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately
$6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Trust may
make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Trust or
BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or
expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by
words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,”
“pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,”
“intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,”
“remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,”
“should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and
BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
With respect to the Trust, the following factors, among others, could
cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements
or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political,
economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign
exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in
changes in demand for the Trust or in the Trust’s NAV; (2) the relative
and absolute investment performance of the Trust and its investments;
(3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution
of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions
or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological
changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and
reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer
Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of
government agencies relating to the Trust or BlackRock, as applicable;
(8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural
disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and
local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock;
(9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented
professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support
to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at
other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of
products at other financial institutions.
Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Trust
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on
the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com,
and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Trust. The
information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press
release.
