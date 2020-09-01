Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II Announces Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II (the “Trust”) (CUSIP: 09258V101) announced today the Trust’s quarterly distribution, payable on September 30, 2020. Details are as follows:

Declaration Date- 9/1/2020

Ex-Date- 9/29/2020

Record Date- 9/28/2020

Payable Date- 9/30/2020

Trust

Ticker

Quarterly Per-
Share
Distribution

Annualized Current
Distribution Rate expressed
as a percentage of net asset
value (“NAV”)*

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II

XMSAX

$1.875

8.7%

*The Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of NAV shown above is calculated by dividing the Trust’s Quarterly Per-Share Distribution by the Trust’s NAV as of 8/31/2020 and annualizing the results.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Trust may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Trust or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Trust, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Trust or in the Trust’s NAV; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of the Trust and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to the Trust or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Trust with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Trust. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Q1 profit surges 44% despite big drop in fuel sales
AQ
05:37pB. RILEY FINANCIAL : Prices $32.5 Million Offering of Depositary Shares
PR
05:35pBHP : BHPs Queensland mines to reduce emissions from electricity use by 50 per cent
PU
05:35pRex Opportunity Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche Private Placement Financing
NE
05:32pNOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Reorganizes Its Board of Directors
AQ
05:31pEASTSIDE DISTILLING : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:31pOVINTIV : Ends JV with PetroChina and Becomes 100% Owner in Partitioned Duvernay Position
PR
05:31pRESEARCH REPORT : Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market (2020-2024) |Growing Demand for IoT Devices to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31pGRANITE : Awarded $24 Million Design-Build Project in Bellingham, Washington
BU
05:31pThryv Holdings, Inc. Announces Virtual Investor Day
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5GOLD : Gold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group