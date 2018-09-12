Log in
BlackRock : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

09/12/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 11 September 2018 were:

376.41p  Capital only (undiluted)
386.15p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016,
the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600
which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 11:37:10 UTC
