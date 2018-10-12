Log in
BlackRock : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

10/12/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, October 5 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 11 October 2018 were:

395.14p  Capital only (undiluted)
405.41p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 09 October 2018,
the Company has 176,365,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,646,600
which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 12:07:10 UTC
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.