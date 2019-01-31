Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 10:28am EST

PR Newswire

London, January 28 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 30 January 2019 were:

401.26p  Capital only (undiluted)
410.96p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 23 October 2018,
the Company has 176,330,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,681,600
which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 15:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aMELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : announces payment increase for non-management employees
PU
10:59aSix Knowles Fellows Achieve National Board Certification
PR
10:59aSTANDARD CHARTERED BANK GHANA : StanChart delivers extensive rewards to clients with the 360° Rewards programme
AQ
10:58aDOWDUPONT : Shares Tumble on Oil Price, Currency Pressure--Update
DJ
10:58aDIAGEO : 1st Half 2019 Key Figures Beat Forecasts; Approves More Buybacks -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:58aEnvironmentally Stable Laser Emits Exceptionally Pure Light
BU
10:57aBT : Beats 3Q Expectations, But Flags Challenges Ahead -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:56aPROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:56aNET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:54aWarrior-Scholar Project Receives $850,000 Grant from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : General Electric sales top Wall Street estimates, shares rally
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : BHP and Rio Tinto endorse Uluru Statement from the Heart

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.