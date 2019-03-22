Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlackRock : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:35am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 21 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 21 March 2019 were:

418.55p  Capital only (undiluted)
423.35p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 23 October 2018,
the Company has 176,330,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,681,600
which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aSoFi and Delos Partner to Bring Delos' Home Wellness Solutions to Homeowners
BU
09:02aiHeartMedia Evaluating Potential Paths to Achieve its Listing Following Emergence from Restructuring
BU
09:01aSKYMIND : Secures $11.5 Million in Series A Funding to Bring AI to the Enterprise
BU
09:01a203 WEB PUBL : Mytaste Group closes the acquisition of assets from Netpixel Media AS and Captana AS in Norway
AQ
09:01aNEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces March 2019 Distribution
AQ
09:01aHEXAGON : Invitation to presentation of Hexagon's Interim Report on 7 May
AQ
09:01aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces March 2019 cash distributions for Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios
AQ
09:01aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Doug Guzman of RBC to speak at National Bank Financial's 17th annual Canadian Financial Services Conference
AQ
09:01aMIRASOL RESOURCES : Termination of the Option Agreements for La Curva and Claudia Projects
AQ
09:01aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for March 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
4BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank CEO paid $8 million, top managers get first bonuses in four years
5APPLE : APPLE : New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.