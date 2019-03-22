BlackRock : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 21 March 2019 were:
418.55p Capital only (undiluted)
423.35p Including current year income (undiluted) XD
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 23 October 2018,
the Company has 176,330,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,681,600
which are held in treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.