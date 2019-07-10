Log in
BlackRock : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

07/10/2019 | 06:38am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 8 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 9 July 2019 were:

432.80p  Capital only (undiluted)
438.50p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 8,766 ordinary shares on 08th July 2019, the
Company has 176,321,476 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,690,366 which
are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:37:04 UTC
