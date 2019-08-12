Log in
BlackRock : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

08/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

PR Newswire

London, August 9 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 9 August 2019 were:

421.72p  Capital only (undiluted)
429.89p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 17th July 2019,
the Company has 176,296,476 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,715,366
which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:10 UTC
