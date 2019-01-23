BlackRock's Turnill sees greater role for bonds as economic cycle matures

Government bond markets in major economies such as the United States, Japan and Europe have benefited in the past two months from a view that economic growth is slowing and central banks will have to pause any plans for interest rate hikes.

BlackRock's Richard Turnill told clients in a weekly note he believed equities could post positive returns this year but added: "We also see a growing role for bonds as portfolio diversifiers as the maturing cycle brings the potential for more frequent risk-off episodes."

