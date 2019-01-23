Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

BlackRock's Turnill sees greater role for bonds as economic cycle matures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

(Reuters) - BlackRock's global chief investment strategist said on Wednesday he saw bonds playing a greater role in diversifying a portfolio as a maturing economic cycle makes "risk-off" episodes in world markets more frequent.

Government bond markets in major economies such as the United States, Japan and Europe have benefited in the past two months from a view that economic growth is slowing and central banks will have to pause any plans for interest rate hikes.

BlackRock's Richard Turnill told clients in a weekly note he believed equities could post positive returns this year but added: "We also see a growing role for bonds as portfolio diversifiers as the maturing cycle brings the potential for more frequent risk-off episodes."

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Sujata Rao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:26aBlackRock's Turnill sees greater role for bonds as economic cycle matures
RE
05:48aInvestors shun stocks, seek safety in bonds as economic gloom spreads
RE
01/22SAUDI ARAMCO TALKING TO CREDIT RATING AGENCIES BEFORE BOND DEAL : Bloomberg
RE
01/22As China's economy falters, some fund managers look to bonds
RE
01/21German bond selloff pauses as Chinese growth hits 28-year low
RE
01/21Risk Rises in Municipal Bonds
DJ
01/21Kenyan lawmaker proposes raising cap on commercial lending rates
RE
01/18Foreign buying of emerging Asian bonds in 2018 fell sharply
RE
01/17Malaysia picks lead arrangers for 200 billion yen samurai bond
RE
01/16China central bank deputy says some bond defaults may not be a bad thing
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
2METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.