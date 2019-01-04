BlackThorn Therapeutics : Announces R&D Updates

BlackThorn Therapeutics, a computational sciences and therapeutics
company with a focus on neurobehavioral disorders, today announced key
Research & Development (R&D) updates and goals for 2019 for its
proprietary pipeline powered by its Computational Psychiatry (CompPsych)
platform. CompPsych uses data-driven approaches to solve the patient
selection problem in central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery, which
has been one of the greatest barriers to success.
R&D Updates
-
BTRX-335140 (a selective antagonist for the kappa opioid receptor):
BlackThorn completed the single ascending dose and multiple ascending
dose Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Target receptor occupancy
studies are underway with results expected in the first half of 2019.
The first Phase 2 study for this program, which has demonstrated an
acceptable tolerability and safety profile, is expected to start in
the second half of 2019.
-
BTRX-323511 (a selective antagonist for the vasopressin 1a receptor):
BlackThorn unveiled this new proprietary program and plans to initiate
Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for social-emotional
disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in early 2019. The
Company expects to file an IND in early 2020.
-
BTRX-246040 (an NOPR antagonist): BlackThorn reported that its Phase
2a study in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) did not meet
its primary or secondary endpoints. Further analyses of the study data
are being conducted, but the Company has decided to deprioritize this
in-licensed program to focus on its proprietary programs that are
informed by its CompPsych platform.
BlackThorn also announced new developments with its integrated CompPsych
platform. The Company intends to increase its data sciences investment
over 2019 to reinforce its industry-leading position in sequential
patient phenotyping and insight generation.
-
Explainable Artificial Intelligence
-
BlackThorn will present an accepted paper, titled “MCA-based Rule
Mining Enables Interpretable Inference in Clinical Psychiatry” at
the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence
(AAAI) 33rd Annual Conference, which will take place January
27-February 1.
-
Digital Phenotyping
-
MINT-COG, a proprietary data application that digitally assesses
motivation and cognition, has been released to production on the
iPad and is undergoing technical and clinical validation with
BlackThorn’s collaborators.
-
Functional Biomarkers
-
BlackThorn plans to report results from its first
neuroimaging-based multimodal biomarker identification study in
the first quarter of 2019 and initiate its second digital
biomarker identification study to explore other modalities.
Results are expected in late 2019. Collectively, the findings from
these studies will help refine patient selection approaches for
clinical trials.
"In 2019, we plan to significantly expand our proprietary patient
selection platform,” said Bill Martin, Ph.D., President and Chief
Operating Officer of BlackThorn. “The combination of our computational
psychiatry approach to CNS therapeutics and our deep pipeline of novel
compounds positions us to continue to execute our vision of redefining
patient care in the field of neuropsychiatry.”
Participation in Upcoming Conferences
BlackThorn’s executive team will participate in the following
conferences and panels this month:
-
East/West CEO Forum, January 6
“Early Stage Biotech: Strategies
for Survival” panel at 11:30 a.m.
-
Sach’s 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, January 6
“BioPartnering
and Deal Making” panel at 9:30 a.m.
Company presentation at 2:10
p.m.
-
Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, January 7
“The
Future of AI-Powered Healthcare” panel (co-sponsored by BlackThorn) at
4:00 p.m.
About BlackThorn Therapeutics
BlackThorn Therapeutics is a computational sciences company with
capabilities to develop proprietary therapeutics focused on
neurobehavioral disorders. BlackThorn has pioneered the development of a
computational psychiatry platform to advance its robust pipeline of
novel therapeutics. The company uses data-driven approaches to solve the
patient selection problem to create treatments that improve patient
outcomes. BlackThorn Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco,
Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.blackthornrx.com.
